Home Badly Damaged By Overnight Fire In NE OKC

Crews responded to a school bus crash in northwest Oklahoma City Monday morning. The incident took place near the intersection of Western and Britton. An OKCPS school bus and another vehicle were involved. At this time, no injuries are being reported. No passengers were on the bus, according to crews...
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus Thursday afternoon left damage to several cars and a home. Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Mallard Point around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage. Once on scene, flames could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to […]
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Loris was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Ferrell Road. The Loris Fire Department assisted. The cause of the fire is under […]
TULSA, Okla. — An abandoned home was damaged in a fire Thursday morning near Admiral and County Line Rd. Firefighters responded to the home just before 7:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was mainly in the attic...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of North Richland Hills in Texas. Oklahoma City police say Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes and Kenneth Nelson were arrested...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a woman is dead after a crash in Cherokee County on Thursday. According to troopers, the crash happened around 8 p.m. along 710 Road four miles north of Hulbert. Troopers say 42-year-old Natasha West was traveling westbound on a Kawasaki Ninja along 710 Road when...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed Tuesday that six high school-aged girls died in a crash with a semitruck. OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart told CNN Tuesday the fatal crash happened around 1:30 p.m. ET. The girls were riding in a small passenger vehicle when it collided with a semitruck at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
