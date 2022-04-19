ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

UPDATE: Seneca Falls Man is Leader of the Pack

By Greg Cotterill
 2 days ago
A Seneca Falls man is hoping to soon ride a new American Chopper motorcycle built just for him. Ted Kelly is a finalist in a contest from the TV...

FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman on Bench Warrant

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:44 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 21, of Seneca Falls, New York. Davoli was arrested in March of 2022 for the original charges of falsely reporting an incident, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and harassment. When she failed to appear in Town Court a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Niagara Falls In A Barrel? No, But This Ship Could Be Going Over!

Did you know that there is a sunken ship in the Niagara River? The Iron Scow sank over 100 years ago and has just been sitting there with a portion of the vessel sticking out of the water. Now the ship is on the move again and headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls!
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for ATV theft in Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals following an ongoing investigation into the theft of property. According to police, Patrick M. Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, and Cody L. Pike, 22, of Lowman, were found to be in possession of an ATV and UTV that were recently stolen […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

State Police Looking for Stolen Excavator

It isn't the typical stolen car or automobile case authorities are typically working on. The theft of this vehicle takes more than hotwiring the engine and speeding off. New York State Police say they're trying to track down a stolen excavator. Troopers shared the above photo on Tuesday, saying they...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Rumored Haunted Mansion Near Syracuse, New York Goes From Spooky to Spectacular

A historic mansion from the 1800s, once rumored to be haunted, has gone from spooky to spectacular and you have to see the amazing transformation. Casey Cook grew up two blocks from the old W.H. Dorrance house in Camden, New York northeast of Syracuse. She walked by it every day on her way to school, admiring the architecture before it fell into disarray. "I kind of have an obsession with the Victoria period and always wanted to buy a Victorian home to restore it."
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Accused Seneca Falls Rapist Retrial is Underway

A Seneca Falls man is in front of a judge today, facing felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and rape. The Finger Lakes Times reports if 32-year-old Bryndyn Neel is convicted at his re-trial, he faces up to life in prison. Neel is accused of forcibly raping a girl under the age of 17.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Plane From Buffalo,NY Found In Siberian Lake

A World War 2 era plane that was built in Buffalo is back in the 716 after being pulled from a Siberian Lake. It never ceases to amaze me how incredible the history of Buffalo and Western New York is. Winning the war took an entire nation and, more specifically, the hard work of Americans at home and here in Buffalo. The Bell p-39 has a legendary history in the United States and WW2 and it is a MUST see at The Niagara Aerospace Museum!
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

