Despite being up 2-0 on the Brooklyn Nets and clamping down on Kevin Durant, the Boston Celtics still have another level they can get to. The Celtics made their midseason run because they turned into a defensive juggernaut. Boston was able to make up enough ground to be the best defense in the league at the end of the season and even put Marcus Smart in a position to win Defensive Player of the Year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO