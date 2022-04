Sometimes I have nothing better to do than sit on my porch in Salt Lake City and watch how the mountains change shape with the light. The map fixes them at 11,000 feet above sea level, 15 miles away on a straight line, but I’ve seen them grow taller and shorter, creep up on the city after a snowstorm, and slink away in the summer’s heat. I watch the mountains and wonder how long it would take me to get up there and which way I would come down and what it would be like. It all depends on the time of year, the time of day, and the weather.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO