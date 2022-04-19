There’s a new millipede species named after Taylor Swift

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.

