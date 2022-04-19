ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Library Foundation to host art opening session

By Paul Hughes
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library Foundation invites you to an Art Opening Reception on Sunday afternoon. Library director Jessica Chamberlain says the Library Foundation put out a call for artist proposals...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Las Cruces Sun-News

Branigan Library introduces a mini art show

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces community members are invited to participate in a Mini Art Show celebrating National Library Week at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. A free mini canvas will be provided to anyone who wishes to participate in this make-at-home art show program. One 3-inch...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WCAX

Holocaust exhibit opens at Burlington library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington educates visitors about the Holocaust. The “Courage to Remember” features 40 panels teaching about the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945 and the mass murder of six million Jews, political dissenters, homosexuals, and the mentally ill by the Nazi Germans before and during World War II. But the exhibit also aims to show people that the root causes -- including fascism -- persist and it teaches people how to spot them.
BURLINGTON, VT
5NEWS

UAFS to host community information session for Spanish speakers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting a new kind of admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families. The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS!, You can do it, recruitment event will take place Monday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Zapata’s restaurant in Fort Smith. The goal of this event is to provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking UAFS staff, faculty and students will answer questions and make connections for interested students.
FORT SMITH, AR
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Empowering All Emerging Artists With New Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
VISUAL ART
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler teacher awarded with $4,000 classroom makeover

SCHUYLER -- Seventeen first graders and one lucky teacher were given an A+ surprise at Schuyler Elementary, Wednesday afternoon. Jose Rocha, the owner of J Rocha Designs, organized a $4,000 classroom makeover for one teacher. "I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw a lady who does this who goes...
SCHUYLER, NE
Daily Local News

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Weekend events geared to honor Dwayne Richardson

Protecting our children, families and communities from gun violence. That is the stated goal of the Wayne’s World Foundation of West Virginia which is a non-profit organization founded in 2021 after the untimely death of former Woodrow Wilson basketball standout Dwayne Richardson. One of the key components of the...
BECKLEY, WV
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Public Schools announces next Director of Curriculum and Instruction

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Public Schools announced Teresa Hausmann as the next Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Columbus Public Schools (CPS). Hausmann served the district from 1998 to 2001 as a teacher at North Park Elementary and since 2004, teaching experiences at Columbus Middle School and Centennial Elementary. Prior to joining CPS, Hausmann taught in York Public Schools and Orchard Public Schools. Currently, she serves as the district's Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator.
COLUMBUS, NE

