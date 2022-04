MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator discussed last week’s storm that spawned a tornado with the City Council at last night’s meeting. Aaron Burnett praised those who responded to the aftermath of the storm. “I will say that I had the fortune with going out with the police chief when that storm came through, and the response by city staff, Alliant, and so many first responders to that incident was truly impressive. Operations and Maintenance was on scene immediately. Just a great effort by so many people to address what could have been a truly horrible situation.”

