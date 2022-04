NEW YORK -- For the first time since the second day of last September, the Giants dropped a regular-season series. The New York Mets cruised to a 6-2 win at Citi Field, taking three of four in a matchup of two of the National League's best teams. The Giants had won 12 consecutive regular-season series since dropping three of four to the Milwaukee Brewers last September.

