BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cloudy and cool in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning following a cold front overnight. Winds have relaxed as well after seeing gusts to 40 mph with the frontal passage early this morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50's for highs this afternoon with breezy winds. Light snow showers remain in the forecast for the mountain regions this afternoon. In the valley, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible later this evening as a weak trough moves through.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO