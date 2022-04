MASON CITY — The cleanup continues from last Tuesday night’s severe weather that rolled through north-central Iowa. Cerro Gordo County crews will be working this week to clean up debris in the ditches around the area of 35th Street, but County Engineer Brandon Billings says those crews will not be entering private property to do any cleanup. “Some people were complaining about metal in their yards and stuff and not wanting to pick it up, and we gave them the numbers for some of the scrap people around and said they’ll probably just come and get it if you give them permission. So we were trying to help them get some resources too.”

