Oregon State

OREGON OHSA AND PUC SAY, CALL BEFORE YOU DIG

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Oregon Dig Safely Month, and the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division and the Oregon Public Utility Commission remind Oregonians to call 811 before digging. The release said both professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers play an important...

J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus Programs For Homeowners and Renters In Oregon

counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?
Herald and News

Legal marijuana generates $3.7 billion in taxes for states, $178M in Oregon

Legalized marijuana generated $3.7 billion in tax revenue in 2021 in U.S. states where recreational use of cannabis is allowed. State governments’ tax revenue haul from legal pot is up 34% from 2020, according to the Marijuana Policy Project which favors legalization. In Oregon, legal pot sales generated $177.8...
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine PUC proposes tougher standards on electric utilities

HALLOWELL, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission is considering tougher new rules on electric utility performance similar to those proposed by lawmakers. The panel will hold a public hearing next month on the proposal to measure performance related to service interruptions, customer service, billing errors and customer satisfaction.
