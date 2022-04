A 55-year-old motorcyclist from South Jersey was killed when he collided with a pickup truck, authorities said. The Williamstown victim's name has not been released by police. The man was riding east on South Black Horse Pike at Washington Avenue in Monroe Township at about 3:45 p.m. when he hit the passenger side of the truck driven by a 56-year-old man, also from Williamstown, Monroe Township police said.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO