Dallas, TX

REVIEW: Multiverse Of Matches: When Worlds Bump Into Each Other

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies...

wrestlingrumors.net

wrestlingrumors.net

So Long: Former Champion Departs WWE

Fare thee well. There have been a lot of departures from WWE over the last several months and the majority of them have not been against the wrestlers’ wishes. WWE has released so many wrestlers that it has been hard to keep up with all of them, but not everyone has been let go. Now it seems that another wrestler has left, but this time it was their own decision to depart.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

All Time Wrestling Great Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues

Please don’t be serious. There are certain wrestlers who become legendary in the sport for one reason or another. You might see a wrestler become a legend because of how they look or talk, but some of them become such stars because of what they can do in the ring. It is special to see someone that talented wrestle a match, but now one of the best ever seems to be having some problems.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Returns To Performance Center (With A Guest)

Welcome back, kind of? There has been a long list of departures in WWE over the last several months and there is always the chance that even more names could leave. While many of the wrestlers were released, there have also been some who have left on their own. That means they might be back one day, and now one of them has come back, at least for a visit.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How Vince McMahon Accidentally Kept A Legend Out Of The WWE Hall Of Fame

It’s what he does. There is no one in the wrestling world like Vince McMahon. The most powerful person in the wrestling world, McMahon is someone who is among the most unique people you will find anywhere. The bizarre stories about McMahon are among the most well known in wrestling and now there is another one which involves a member of the WWE Hall Of Fame.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: The Street Profits triumphed

United States Championship Match: Finn Bálor (c) vs Theory This challenge did not surprise anyone, we all knew that sooner or later Theory would have its chance for a secondary title, at least for now, given that the situation around the maximum one is quite complicated. Mr. McMahon's protege...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Changes Two More Names By Getting Rid Of A Tag Team’s Identity

There they go again. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE and some of them are among the better known names in wrestling. You might see some names who are successes around the world and that can give them a history before they make it to WWE in the first place. That being said, WWE has a tendency to change names at the drop of a hat and that seems to be what they have done again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Rhea Ripley completed her turn heel

Shortly after being interviewed backstage, Rhea Ripley says she doesn't owe anyone an explanation and walks away angrily as we see purple lights projected on the ceiling. The challenge continues between Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville sat in the center of the ring, telling us that the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reason For WWE’s Recent Name Changes

I guess that counts. There are a lot of seemingly random changes that take place in WWE and a lot of them seem to stem from Vince McMahon’s crazy decisions. Some of these changes feel like they come out of nowhere and last as long as McMahon thinks it is a good idea, which might be the case again. Now we do have an idea of why McMahon is making the changes he has made.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

FTR Goes One-On-One, Philly Street Fight, TNT Title Match, And More Announced For AEW Dynamite

Another stacked card was announced for AEW Dynamite next week, including an interesting match-up that puts Dax Harwood against his FTR teammate, Cash Wheeler. The two will compete in a singles match as part of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers, with the winner advancing to the first round alongside Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe.
WWE
#Matt Cardona#Instant Classic#Combat#Multiverse Of Matches#Kb S Old School#New School Rrb Reviews#Ultimate X
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.20.22

CM Punk (16-1) vs. Dustin Rhodes (33-14) The expected huge ovation for Punk. I love that Dustin disappears on TV for a few months and then returns to have a banger here or there. He did it with Danielson back in October or November. They shook hands before the bell and proceeded to have a match built around mutual respect. There was no animosity here. They went through a feeling-out process until Dustin was sent outside where he banged up his knee just before a commercial break. Returning, the idea was that Dustin was not going to quit and he started focusing on the arm a bit in his comeback attempt. Dustin got his closest call on Code Red, though the outcome was never really in doubt. Punk avoided the Curtain Call, clipped the knee, and applied a Figure Four that led to them trading shots. Punk survived a few more bits of Dustin’s offense and Dustin countered the GTS, only for Punk to turn that pin around and score the three in 17:24. That was given a lot of time and they made it work. Some good old-fashioned pro wrestling between two veterans with no frills. Dustin is better than ever. [***½]
PITTSBURGH, PA
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Booked For Wrestlemania Backlash Main Event

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash next month. An opponent for Reigns hasn’t been made clear yet, as an angle for his next title defense hasn’t been shot. Meltzer said:...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Possible Reason Bray Wyatt Has Not Come To AEW

There’s a reason for that. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and a lot of that is due to the company allowing several new wrestlers a chance to appear on the big stage. Some of them might have been around before but now they have a chance to work somewhere other than WWE. Not every former WWE star comes to AEW though and now we know why that is the case with one of them.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LISTEN: WWE Star Releases A New Song With A Specific Theme

It’s something else he can do. There are a lot of talented people in the wrestling industry but some of them are rather skilled at things that have nothing to do with the ring. Fans can be surprised by what they see from wrestlers who are getting the chance to showcase another talent and that is the case again, as a WWE star has released something that has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: AEW Makes Major Announcement, Huge Show Coming Soon

Cross promotion. While AEW and WWE get most of the attention in the wrestling world, there are a lot of other promotions out there worth a look. You have probably heard of several of them but they could all use some extra recognition. That is the case with one major international promotion, but now it is going to be getting some major attention on a huge stage.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Two Interviews, And More Set For 4/22 AEW Rampage

Four matches and two interviews have been announced for the April 22 episode of AEW Rampage. First, qualifying for the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will continue as Adam Cole takes on NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. This match was announced by Cole after it was revealed that AEW and NJPW were presenting a joint PPV event on June 26 called Forbidden Door.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bully Ray On How APA’s Beatdown Of Public Enemy Led To Stiff Encounters

On the latest edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and WWE Network, The Texas Rattlesnake was joined by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to discuss his career. Bully, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in ECW and WWE, talked about his...
WWE

