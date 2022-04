NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an injury crash near the Percy Priest Dam on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Bell Road and Dodson Chapel Road early Wednesday morning when the driver just sped off. The officers caught up to the vehicle on the other side of the dam, near Blackwood Drive, the car had crashed and was on fire.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO