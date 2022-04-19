Uber ends mask requirement for US riders and drivers

Uber is ending its policy requiring drivers and riders to wear masks during trips in the United States, the company announced on Tuesday.

Uber's reversal of its pandemic-era policy comes on the heels of a Florida judge overturning the federal mask mandate for public transportation and transportation hubs on Monday.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the San Francisco-based company announced on its website Tuesday.

"However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area," Uber's statement continued, reminding people to be respectful of others' preferences.

The ride-sharing giant added that customers who feel uncomfortable "can always cancel the trip."

Uber did not say if riders canceling a trip because a driver is not wearing a mask will still be charged.

Uber also updated its ban on customers riding in the front seat of a vehicle.

"Riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat. However, to give drivers space, we ask that riders only use the front seat if it’s required because of the size of their group," the company said on its website.

Uber asked customers and drivers to continue taking safety precautions on trips, such as rolling down windows, sanitizing hands before and after trips or deliveries, and covering coughs or sneezes.

The removal of Uber's mask mandate, which was in place for nearly two years, comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down a federal mask mandate on Monday, leaving the implementation of mask mandates up to each transportation company.

After the decision, the Transportation Security Administration said it will no longer enforce its "Security Directives and Emergency Amendment" requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.

Several major airlines , including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, announced Monday that masks will now be optional for employees and customers on domestic flights.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Uber for comment.