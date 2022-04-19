Man Shot in Erie Home Invasion Robbery Overnight

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects. According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue. Police reported […]
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Jamestown Police, three Buffalo men were brought in on weapons charges after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of exchanged gunfire between two vehicles in the area of W. 6th Street and Jefferson Street shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicles are said to have […]
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Buffalo Road gas station. Erie City Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road early Monday morning. One suspect is now in custody. Erie Police arrested Joseph Campbell, 39, following the shooting outside a Speed Check gas station on Buffalo Road. […]
A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
An Erie family is seeking answers after a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head on Downing Avenue on April 14. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed that that seven-year-old Antonio Yarger died from the injuries he suffered in that shooting. Yarger was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh while in critical condition following the […]
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Ohio Investigative Unit officer Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
PITTSBURGH — A family staying at an Airbnb made the decision to leave late at night - a decision that may have saved their lives. The family left their rental around 11 p.m. Saturday night because of a loud underage drinking party in the unit above. About 200 people were reported to be at the party.
An upstate New York jury has been told that a man doused his ex-girlfriend in gasoline and lit her on fire after she put some of his items out on the curb. Frank J. Bredt Jr., 33, is currently on trial for the 2018 murder of 27-year-old Elisabeth Bell. On...
NYPD officers are outraged about the latest arrest of a gang member with a long criminal record, five years after the man was released from jail following an attack that left a police officer with life-altering injuries. NYPD Detectives Union President Paul Digiacomo told "Fox & Friends" about the harrowing...
UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
A rollover accident near the intersection of West 7th and Cascade streets happened in Erie overnight. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when police say two cars collided, flipping one of them onto its roof. The driver of the flipped car reportedly fled the scene. Erie Police are looking for that driver. No […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
PITTSBURGH — The two victims killed in a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Easter Sunday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 17-year-old Jaiden Brown and 17-year-old Mathew Steffy-Ross. Jaiden Brown’s family shared this photo of him with Channel 11:. Channel...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
