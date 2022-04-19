ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Man Shot in Erie Home Invasion Robbery Overnight

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot during a home invasion robbery in the City of...

YourErie

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two suspects charged after strong-armed robbery

Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects. According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue. Police reported […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man arrested for shooting outside Buffalo Rd. gas station

A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Buffalo Road gas station. Erie City Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road early Monday morning. One suspect is now in custody. Erie Police arrested Joseph Campbell, 39, following the shooting outside a Speed Check gas station on Buffalo Road. […]
ERIE, PA
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

A rollover accident near the intersection of West 7th and Cascade streets happened in Erie overnight. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when police say two cars collided, flipping one of them onto its roof.  The driver of the flipped car reportedly fled the scene. Erie Police are looking for that driver. No […]
ERIE, PA
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

