ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Drug Take Back Day is April 30

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, April 30. On that day,...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested on Friday night after a slew of drugs was found when a search warrant was served at a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, April 15, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 700 block of SW Prairie Ct.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson woman formally charged in drug distribution case

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who overdosed and was hospitalized has now been formally charged with several drug related counts. Cherie Baker is charged with possession of oxycodone, meth, fentanyl and cocaine all with intent to distribute. She is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges carry a sentence of between 1 and 12 years in prison if convicted.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Naloxone training sessions inform leaders, community

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, in collaboration with DCCCA, Inc, Reno County Health Dept, Rise Up Reno, Horizons Mental Health Center and the Reno County Recovery Collaborative hosted two days of Naloxone training in April. Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Naloxone training coming up Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Naloxone training presentation is going on Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. There are 4 viewing options available: 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. in person with a virtual option at noon, as well. The number of overdose fatalities has increased 54% in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSNT News

Man booked into jail by TPD in connection to shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been booked into the Shawnee County jail by the Topeka Police Department on several charges including aggravated battery and drug possession in connection to a shooting that happened early on Thursday. According to the TPD, on March 24, 2022 at 3 a.m. police were sent to a local hospital […]
TOPEKA, KS
BigCountryHomepage

Anson woman arrested for selling meth out of home

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling. Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, […]
ANSON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports meth arrest, five DUIs

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Sunday. Amber Cunningham, 39, of Falls City was arrested April 12 for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. A 56-year-old Shubert woman was arrested for terroristic threats on April 13. A 66-year-old Rulo man, a 65-year-old Falls City man,...
FALLS CITY, NE
KSN News

KBI identifies woman who shot Cowley County deputies

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified and released the name of the woman who shot three Cowley County deputies on Friday afternoon north of Winfield. The KBI says 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City was shot and killed after she opened fire on deputies trying to remove her […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment
KSNT News

Thieves target Topeka cemeteries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries. On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, April 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burke, Ebony Renee; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Burris, Tiaundra...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody for allegedly raping a child less than 14-years-old. According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Matthew Dwayne Fritz, 27, was booked into custody 3 a.m. on Sunday. Fritz is being held on $50,000 bond. 13 NEWS has reached out to...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

Two Inmates Injured at Scioto County Jail in Two Hours

Two separate incidents involving injured inmates resulted in EMS being called to the Scioto County Jail twice in two hours. At 11:43 pm, the jail sent for EMS after a female inmate jumped the wall. Portsmouth Ambulance transported the woman to the hospital, and a Pike County Officer took over custody of the woman.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man arrested and charged for drug trafficking

TULSA, Okla. — Michael Corey Snider was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine according to Tulsa Police. Police say he was in the backseat of a car pulled over for improper tag display. When questioned, Snider told police he had drugs in the vehicle.
KSNT News

TPD tracks stolen electronics to suspect’s house, 2 arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A stolen electronic item was tracked by GPS and led to two men police believe are part of an aggravated burglary Sunday morning. Sunday morning the Topeka Police Department went to the 1200 block of Southwest Pembroke after getting a call that a burglary was in progress. The homeowner reported to police […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

K-9 units help find missing Kansas man

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Monday, the Sedgwick County Government shared just how involved the Sedgwick County Emergency Management K-9 Search Team was in locating 44-year-old Jason Hinton, who was found dead after he went missing on Tuesday, April 6. According to the Facebook post, the K-9 search team was […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man convicted of voluntary manslaughter for 2020 death of woman found in Sumner County

MARION, Kan. (KAKE) – A Wichita man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020. The Attorney General’s Office announced that 50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita entered a no contest plea in Marion County District count to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy