Drug Take Back Day is April 30

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who overdosed and was hospitalized has now been formally charged with several drug related counts. Cherie Baker is charged with possession of oxycodone, meth, fentanyl and cocaine all with intent to distribute. She is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges carry a sentence of between 1 and 12 years in prison if convicted.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO