BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children "and the handsomest.” He attended Dryden High School where he played football. After high school he began his career at Clinch Haven Farms as a "milk delivery man". He then joined the Rock Dust plant for several more years. At about the age of 45, he started his own professional janitorial cleaning service. His company contracted with several local large organizations, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Bolt Factory in Duffield, Virginia before his retirement. After retirement he liked to fish and hunt. He was a classic car enthusiast. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

DRYDEN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO