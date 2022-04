HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular annual spring events is back at the Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson. The Lesser Known Lovelies plant sale is set for next week. Many of the plants for sale that are not available in most local greenhouses are heat and drought tolerant with more than 23 species of plants available. As usual, the plant sale will be available for members only on Friday, April 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. That will be followed by the open sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until the plants are sold out.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO