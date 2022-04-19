ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mavs Even Series Against Utah Jazz

wbap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Maverick’s won game 2 in the playoff series...

www.wbap.com

NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gets brutally honest on what went wrong in Game 2 collapse vs. Mavs

The Utah Jazz looked primed to take advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence yet again in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The Jazz led for most of the game and took a seven-point lead with just over eight minutes to play after a Donovan Mitchell and-1. The visitors then proceeded to get outscored 24-11 the rest of the way, suffering a 110-104 loss that tied up the series at 1-1.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
DFW Community News

Dallas Mavericks make 22 3s, take Game 2 against Jazz

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jalen Brunson stepped up and the Dallas Mavericks got even in their first-round playoff series with heaps of 3-pointers and their fewest turnovers ever in a postseason game. Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of their playoff-record 22 made 3-pointers...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
DALLAS, TX

