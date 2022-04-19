Mavs Even Series Against Utah Jazz

With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
The Milwaukee Bucks walked out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday with a brutal loss against the Chicago Bulls, who just never stopped fighting. The bigger news came after the game when head coach Mike Budeholzer announced a huge update on Khris Middleton:. Recovery time for an MCL sprain can take...
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
In just 2 games, the Boston Celtics are showing the Brooklyn Nets why they were rated as the NBA's top defense this season. In the series so far, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been struggling, and head coach Steve Nash has yet to find a working solution. After the...
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history. After failing to make the postseason despite having a talented roster, one executive speculated to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that changes in the front office could be imminent if the Lakers don’t experience success next season:
Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will play at least five games in their first-round series, and the NBA announced the start time for the fifth meeting on Wednesday. Game 5 is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. from Footprint Center. The Suns handled Game 1 with a 110-99...
The Utah Jazz looked primed to take advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence yet again in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The Jazz led for most of the game and took a seven-point lead with just over eight minutes to play after a Donovan Mitchell and-1. The visitors then proceeded to get outscored 24-11 the rest of the way, suffering a 110-104 loss that tied up the series at 1-1.
Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST. For many residents in North Texas, however, will struggle to find the game on TV. Here's why.
Jalen Brunson put the Dallas Mavericks on his shoulders in Tuesday’s 110-104 Game 2 victory over the Utah Jazz to tie the series at 1-1. With the Luka Doncic-less Mavs facing the prospect of falling 2-0 down in the series, Brunson stepped it up for his team in a major way.
The Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks will play Game 3 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference on Thursday night in Utah. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jalen Brunson stepped up and the Dallas Mavericks got even in their first-round playoff series with heaps of 3-pointers and their fewest turnovers ever in a postseason game. Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of their playoff-record 22 made 3-pointers...
The radio voice of the Utah Jazz, David Locke, joined Shan & RJ ahead of Game 3 of Mavs-Jazz to talk about Jalen Brunson’s big Game 2, how Luka Doncic’s return will change the dynamic of the series, and if the Jazz drama is real.
The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
