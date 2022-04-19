Chiefs doing offseason workouts virtually

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces of the Kansas City Chiefs offense are getting to know each other in the warm Texas sun, rather than the cold Kansas City rain, after Andy Reid decided to make voluntary offseason workouts a virtual exercise this season. That's because Reid is encouraging his players to Zoom into voluntary meetings rather than attend in person at the Chiefs practice facility. That allows them to continue their workouts from anywhere in the country ahead of more formalized team activities that begin next month. And for many of them, that means joining Patrick Mahomes in Texas for voluntary workouts.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO