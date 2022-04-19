ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs doing offseason workouts virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces of the Kansas City Chiefs offense are getting to know each other in the warm...

The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Derek Carr Responds To Deebo Samuel Trade Suggestion

Everyone around the NFL is still processing Deebo Samuel’s trade request. While Derek Carr admires the star wide receiver’s abilities, he doesn’t anticipate the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring another superstar target this offseason. On Wednesday, Samuel reportedly told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he asked the 49ers for...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Encouraged By New Wideouts: NFL World Reacts

Despite losing All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, Patrick Mahomes appears to be content with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ receiving corps. On Monday, Mahomes provided an update on his chemistry with the Chiefs’ newest additions. Earlier this year, the team signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks guard Christian Braun honored with his own day in Overland Park, Kansas

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 will forever be known as “Christian Braun Day,” in Overland Park, Kansas. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog on Monday night upheld a proclamation of the City Council declaring Tuesday a day to honor Braun, a 6-foot-7 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School who started for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team during its 2021-22 national title season.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces of the Kansas City Chiefs offense are getting to know each other in the warm Texas sun, rather than the cold Kansas City rain, after Andy Reid decided to make voluntary offseason workouts a virtual exercise this season. That's because Reid is encouraging his players to Zoom into voluntary meetings rather than attend in person at the Chiefs practice facility. That allows them to continue their workouts from anywhere in the country ahead of more formalized team activities that begin next month. And for many of them, that means joining Patrick Mahomes in Texas for voluntary workouts.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
KCTV 5

Former Royals player auctioning off his estate for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause. Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
