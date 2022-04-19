ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wind Advisory Tuesday for parts of central Kansas

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Wind Advisory due to south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts...

