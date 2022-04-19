ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

William Davis

ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, 100 years, 4 months and 15 days, formerly of Scott Co., VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2022 at American House Assisted Living, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Kingsport Times-News

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was born and raised in Washington County and resided in Kingsport. Becky was a 1973 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She retired from Fluor Daniels and she loved her work family and friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson

KINGSPORT – Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Life Care Center of Gray following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Nelda was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Stamper

KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper. David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin

GATE CITY, VA - William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin, 56, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. The Pendleton Church Choir will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William T. White

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White, 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

William Patrick Young

PINEY FLATS - William Patrick Young, 80, of Piney Flats, formerly of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory,...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stanley Reid Hart

ROGERSVILLE, TN- Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, VA. with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Hart, Chase and Tyler Swift, Kenny Simpson, Doug Donihe, Michael Smith, and Josh Looney.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher

Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher passed away peacefully after spending the day with his daughters by his side on April 11, 2022. Lee was born August 29, 1946 to Powell Graham Fisher and Anne Laurie Sumner Fisher in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lee grew up attending First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN and continued his affiliation with the Christian Church throughout his life.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jody Lee Butler

APPALACHIA, VA - Jody Lee Butler, 51, of Appalachia, VA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to parents Junior and Lois Butler, on January 13, 1971, in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was one of four children. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Butler, his father, Junior Butler, his brothers Kenneth Butler & Tony Butler, paternal grandparents Elsie Butler and M.B. maternal grandparents, Daisy and Fred Tomlinson.
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Warren

KINGSPORT - Nancy Warren, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roger Kermit Carter

HILTONS, VA – Roger Kermit Carter, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. In Roger’s life he loved the Lord Jesus first, and his family with all his heart. Roger was retired from Scott County Utilities after 30 years of service. Roger was an avid hunter and loved spending every deer season with his son Dustin. In earlier years he served all of his family, friends, and coworkers as the neighborhood mechanic. Roger made time for anyone who needed a helping hand especially his family.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy Wayne Gamble

KINGSPORT - Tommy Wayne Gamble, 65, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022. Tommy was born in Kingsport, TN in 1956. He loved flea markets and trading. He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Gamble; parents, James Billie & Nannie Gamble; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kevin Johnson

CHURCH HILL - Kevin Johnson, 45, of Church Hill, died Monday, April 18, 2022, doing what he loved – playing basketball. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Norman Duane Love

Dr. Norman Duane Love, passed away quietly on April 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of 59 years and their four children, Aaron, Heather (Constantino), Nathan, and Amber (Perkins), their spouses and their 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Isabella, Catie, Joe, Grace and Nick. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Charlene Musial and several nieces and nephews. He sang with The Faithful Men at Fairview United Methodist Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Norm earned his PhD in Physics from Michigan State and was appointed as a faculty professor at Maryville College from 1967 - 1977. After which he became a Software Engineer Consultant for Hewlett Packard from which he retired. Norman will always be remembered fondly for his love of a good pirate dad joke, his hobby farm, and his absolute devotion to his family here in Maryville and his home town in Howell MI. Viewing will be on Friday April 22nd for family and close friends from 3:00-5:00pm at Smith Chapel. Reception to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm for all at the Life Event Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Fairview United Methodist Faithful Men or the Fairview United Methodist Church's Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Ruth Bentley

JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Ruth Bentley, 82, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was the widow of Bill Bentley. They shared many great years of marriage together. She lived most of her life in Sullivan County....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald W. Bishop

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children "and the handsomest.” He attended Dryden High School where he played football. After high school he began his career at Clinch Haven Farms as a "milk delivery man". He then joined the Rock Dust plant for several more years. At about the age of 45, he started his own professional janitorial cleaning service. His company contracted with several local large organizations, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Bolt Factory in Duffield, Virginia before his retirement. After retirement he liked to fish and hunt. He was a classic car enthusiast. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
DRYDEN, VA

