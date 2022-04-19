ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Leroy “Lee” Fisher passed away peacefully after spending the day with his daughters by his side on April 11, 2022. Lee was born August 29, 1946 to Powell Graham Fisher and Anne Laurie Sumner Fisher in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lee grew up attending First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN and continued...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Jody Lee Butler

APPALACHIA, VA - Jody Lee Butler, 51, of Appalachia, VA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to parents Junior and Lois Butler, on January 13, 1971, in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was one of four children. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Butler, his father, Junior Butler, his brothers Kenneth Butler & Tony Butler, paternal grandparents Elsie Butler and M.B. maternal grandparents, Daisy and Fred Tomlinson.
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Franklin County Free Press

Leroy “Lee” Arthur Jackson 1940~2022

Leroy “Lee” Arthur Jackson, age 81, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Lee was born on Thursday, September 19, 1940 in New Brighton to the late Eugene Morilla Jackson and Velma Hazel (Doolittle) Jackson. In addition...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Kingsport Times-News

David Stamper

KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper. David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead

KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald W. Bishop

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children "and the handsomest.” He attended Dryden High School where he played football. After high school he began his career at Clinch Haven Farms as a "milk delivery man". He then joined the Rock Dust plant for several more years. At about the age of 45, he started his own professional janitorial cleaning service. His company contracted with several local large organizations, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Bolt Factory in Duffield, Virginia before his retirement. After retirement he liked to fish and hunt. He was a classic car enthusiast. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
DRYDEN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Stanley Reid Hart

ROGERSVILLE, TN- Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, VA. with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Hart, Chase and Tyler Swift, Kenny Simpson, Doug Donihe, Michael Smith, and Josh Looney.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, aged 100, entered peacefully into her final rest with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2022, at American House Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born December 4, 1921, as the sixth of seven children to James Wesley and Nannie Benton Pierson of Fort Blackmore, Virginia.
KINGSPORT, TN
Person
Larry Woods
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Davis

ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Earnest Davis officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry Bradley. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at Davis Cemetery in the Pressman’s Home Community of Hawkins Co. at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Patrick Young

PINEY FLATS - William Patrick Young, 80, of Piney Flats, formerly of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory,...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roger Kermit Carter

HILTONS, VA – Roger Kermit Carter, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. In Roger’s life he loved the Lord Jesus first, and his family with all his heart. Roger was retired from Scott County Utilities after 30 years of service. Roger was an avid hunter and loved spending every deer season with his son Dustin. In earlier years he served all of his family, friends, and coworkers as the neighborhood mechanic. Roger made time for anyone who needed a helping hand especially his family.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson

KINGSPORT – Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Life Care Center of Gray following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Nelda was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, 89, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Ballad Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1932 in Bremen, Kentucky and is survived by his wife and daughter. Bill grew up on his family’s farm in Bremen, Kentucky and learned many life lessons on that farm. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954, majoring in Business Administration and Economics and received an MBA Degree in 1958 from the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Finance and Banking. Bill entered the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant and completed two years of active duty in 1956. He established his first automobile dealership in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1959 and sold that business in 1965. He purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac franchises in Bristol, Tennessee and moved there in 1967. Bill made his home in Upper East Tennessee since that time but his heart never left Kentucky. He has owned automobile dealerships in all three cities of the Tri-Cities, Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Clarksville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Bill enjoyed the automobile business but also loved the real estate and banking industries.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William T. White

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. William was born in Richmond, Virginia- he was the son of the late William Guy White. He was a truck Driver by trade. He hauled freight all across this country. Truckdrivers are the heartbeat of this Nation, and should be respected by everyone for their dedication and loyalty has kept us safe and fed.
RICHMOND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was born and raised in Washington County and resided in Kingsport. Becky was a 1973 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She retired from Fluor Daniels and she loved her work family and friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
NCAA
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Falin Vaughn

LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. Donna was received in the arms of her Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side.
LUGOFF, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers

JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kevin Johnson

CHURCH HILL - Kevin Johnson, 45, of Church Hill, died Monday, April 18, 2022, doing what he loved – playing basketball. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.
CHURCH HILL, TN

