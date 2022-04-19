ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, VA

Ronald W. Bishop

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Warren Times Observer

Ronald N. Trisket

Ronald N. Trisket fought the most courageous seven-month battle of his life, but even with his strength and resilient attitude the very rare form of cancer that he had sent him home to be with our Lord and Savior. He said good-bye in his home with his loving wife and...
Kingsport Times-News

Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher

Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher passed away peacefully after spending the day with his daughters by his side on April 11, 2022. Lee was born August 29, 1946 to Powell Graham Fisher and Anne Laurie Sumner Fisher in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lee grew up attending First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN and continued his affiliation with the Christian Church throughout his life.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, aged 100, entered peacefully into her final rest with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2022, at American House Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born December 4, 1921, as the sixth of seven children to James Wesley and Nannie Benton Pierson of Fort Blackmore, Virginia.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William T. White

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. William was born in Richmond, Virginia- he was the son of the late William Guy White. He was a truck Driver by trade. He hauled freight all across this country. Truckdrivers are the heartbeat of this Nation, and should be respected by everyone for their dedication and loyalty has kept us safe and fed.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dryden, VA
City
Duffield, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

William Patrick Young

PINEY FLATS - William Patrick Young, 80, of Piney Flats, formerly of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory,...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin

GATE CITY, VA - William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin, 56, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. The Pendleton Church Choir will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Falin Vaughn

LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. Donna was received in the arms of her Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side.
LUGOFF, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene

HOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served in various ministries. Gladys enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and quilting but the joy of her life came from taking care of her family and other children.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Wayne
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. He worked for Mason-Dixon Trucking Company before moving to work for Frito Lay where he retired after more than 15 years. Hugh was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Stamper

KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper. David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Davis

ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead

KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Dryden High School#Clinch Haven Farms#Lonesome Pine Hospital#The Bolt Factory
Kingsport Times-News

Joe Groseclose

BRISTOL, TN - Joe Groseclose, 69, of Bristol, Tennessee died Friday night, April 15, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a stroke. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. with Russ Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, 89, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Ballad Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1932 in Bremen, Kentucky and is survived by his wife and daughter. Bill grew up on his family’s farm in Bremen, Kentucky and learned many life lessons on that farm. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954, majoring in Business Administration and Economics and received an MBA Degree in 1958 from the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Finance and Banking. Bill entered the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant and completed two years of active duty in 1956. He established his first automobile dealership in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1959 and sold that business in 1965. He purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac franchises in Bristol, Tennessee and moved there in 1967. Bill made his home in Upper East Tennessee since that time but his heart never left Kentucky. He has owned automobile dealerships in all three cities of the Tri-Cities, Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Clarksville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Bill enjoyed the automobile business but also loved the real estate and banking industries.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Ruth Bentley

JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Ruth Bentley, 82, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was the widow of Bill Bentley. They shared many great years of marriage together. She lived most of her life in Sullivan County....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Norman Duane Love

Dr. Norman Duane Love, passed away quietly on April 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of 59 years and their four children, Aaron, Heather (Constantino), Nathan, and Amber (Perkins), their spouses and their 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Isabella, Catie, Joe, Grace and Nick. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Charlene Musial and several nieces and nephews. He sang with The Faithful Men at Fairview United Methodist Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Norm earned his PhD in Physics from Michigan State and was appointed as a faculty professor at Maryville College from 1967 - 1977. After which he became a Software Engineer Consultant for Hewlett Packard from which he retired. Norman will always be remembered fondly for his love of a good pirate dad joke, his hobby farm, and his absolute devotion to his family here in Maryville and his home town in Howell MI. Viewing will be on Friday April 22nd for family and close friends from 3:00-5:00pm at Smith Chapel. Reception to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm for all at the Life Event Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Fairview United Methodist Faithful Men or the Fairview United Methodist Church's Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
MARYVILLE, TN
WHSV

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dylan Lam is a stellar senior at Spotswood High School. “I’ve loved speaking in front of people and arguing with them... in a good manner,” said Lam. Over the past four years, Lam has evolved as a role model on the cross country and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers

JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Car dealer, supporter of education Bill Gatton dies at 89

BRISTOL — A man at the forefront of the automobile business in the Tri-Cities since the late 1960s, one who later helped fund the college of pharmacy at East Tennessee State University, has died. Among other philanthropic ventures, he is the largest single contributor to the University of Kentucky,...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy