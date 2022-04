Why does the Miguel Cabrera intentional walk make sense? In a pure baseball sense, it does, even if the baseball Gods smite Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the aftermath. Cabrera had three earlier at-bats to register his 3,000th career hit, but failed to do so. Miggy struck out twice and flew out in his first at-bat. In his final chance of the afternoon against the Yankees, Boone opted to intentionally walk him instead of potentially witnessing history.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO