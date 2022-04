Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham sunk 11th seed Luca Brecel to book his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield for the second time.The world number 38 turned a 6-3 overnight advantage into a 10-5 victory over the Belgian, who had arrived at the Crucible on the back of his best season to date.Saengkham, who lost a final-frame decider to Mark Selby in the second round two years ago, fired two centuries in the first session on Wednesday but Brecel gave himself hope by grabbing the final two frames of the day.Three consecutive frames upon the resumption...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO