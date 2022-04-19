Meet Mecosta County's new economic development director

The Mecosta County Development Corporation in partnership with The Right Place, Inc., has hired Kelly Wawsczyk as executive director for the Mecosat County area. (Photos courtesy of MCDC)

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Development Corporation, in partnership with the Right Place has hired Kelly Wawsczyk as the executive director for the Mecosta County area, according to a news release.

Wawsczyk will lead community and economic development efforts in Mecosta County, meeting with business owners and local government officials throughout the county, focusing on removing barriers to growth and providing a gateway to resources for expansion, retention and attraction of old and new businesses, the news release said.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly join our team and are looking forward to growing the MCDC’s relation with The Right Place,” MCDC board chair Michele Graham said.

Former MCDC director Jim Sandy retired in May 2021, and after several weeks of interviews to find a new director, the board decided to go with an outside vendor.

Graham, who headed to search committee for the new director said at the time, said the decision resulted from being unable to find the right person to fill the position.

“MCDC interviewed several individuals and could not find the right fit,” she said. “After some time, we decided to contact The Right Place, and we believe they are a good fit for the MCDC. One person can not provide all the services that The Right Place offers.”

The Right Place, Inc. is "a regional economic development organization funded through investments from the private and public sectors, which drives regional economic development initiatives to stimulate economic growth, wealth creation and operational excellence by focusing on productivity, innovation, and the retention, expansion and creation of quality employment and companies," the company’s website states.

Wawsczyk previously served Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency’s Headway Coalition collaborating with community sectors to provide services to promote a healthier community.

"It is an honor and privilege to be a part of The Right Place team. Great things are happening in the state of Michigan, and this is an exciting time for Mecosta County’s growth.” she said. “In today's economic hard times, we need to meet employers where they are at. By listening to local business leaders and collaborating with state and community resources, I hope to bring solutions and opportunities to Mecosta County, building upon the success of the Mecosta County Development Corporation’s history.”