ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Meet Mecosta County's new economic development director

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjetD_0fDL29wH00
The Mecosta County Development Corporation in partnership with The Right Place, Inc., has hired Kelly Wawsczyk as executive director for the Mecosat County area. (Photos courtesy of MCDC)

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Development Corporation, in partnership with the Right Place has hired Kelly Wawsczyk as the executive director for the Mecosta County area, according to a news release.

Wawsczyk will lead community and economic development efforts in Mecosta County, meeting with business owners and local government officials throughout the county, focusing on removing barriers to growth and providing a gateway to resources for expansion, retention and attraction of old and new businesses, the news release said.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly join our team and are looking forward to growing the MCDC’s relation with The Right Place,” MCDC board chair Michele Graham said.

Former MCDC director Jim Sandy retired in May 2021, and after several weeks of interviews to find a new director, the board decided to go with an outside vendor.

Graham, who headed to search committee for the new director said at the time, said the decision resulted from being unable to find the right person to fill the position.

“MCDC interviewed several individuals and could not find the right fit,” she said. “After some time, we decided to contact The Right Place, and we believe they are a good fit for the MCDC. One person can not provide all the services that The Right Place offers.”

The Right Place, Inc. is "a regional economic development organization funded through investments from the private and public sectors, which drives regional economic development initiatives to stimulate economic growth, wealth creation and operational excellence by focusing on productivity, innovation, and the retention, expansion and creation of quality employment and companies," the company’s website states.

Wawsczyk previously served Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency’s Headway Coalition collaborating with community sectors to provide services to promote a healthier community.

"It is an honor and privilege to be a part of The Right Place team. Great things are happening in the state of Michigan, and this is an exciting time for Mecosta County’s growth.” she said. “In today's economic hard times, we need to meet employers where they are at. By listening to local business leaders and collaborating with state and community resources, I hope to bring solutions and opportunities to Mecosta County, building upon the success of the Mecosta County Development Corporation’s history.”

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Economic Development Corporation selects targets for Orange County growth

Recruiting logistics, distribution and warehousing businesses is the key for the area’s growth, according to the Orange County Economic Development Corporation. In an announcement made this week, EDC Executive Director Jessica Hill said a partnership with VisionFirst Advisors and Foremost Quality Logistics will help make the plan a reality.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
WNEM

Large-scale development could be coming to Shiawassee Co.

DURAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Durand and Vernon residents could see a large-scale development as a neighbor soon. “It’s really understanding you know, what do you want to leave for your community? What do you want to see into the future?” said Drew Coleman from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
DURAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Mecosta County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Mecosta County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#The Right Place Inc#Mcdc#Mecosta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Midland Co. couple to open local winery

Tonight's top stories include two men charged in a murder-for-hire plot, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens, working to prevent any animals getting avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A mid-Michigan zoo opened its gates for the season but made some adjustments to keep...
SAGINAW, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey scraps fortune telling restrictions, but updated regulations still in question

PETOSKEY — Petoskey will remove an archaic and potentially unconstitutional anti-fortune telling ordinance from its books. Now, officials are trying to determine how far they should go in regulating those ventures which previously would have been outlawed under the old language. That question poses a dilemma between the competing objectives of preserving citizens’ religious and personal liberties, and protecting them from would-be opportunists who could take advantage of a lax city policy.
PETOSKEY, MI
Morning Sun

Crowded field in incumbent-free Isabella County district

There was one Isabella County commission district without an incumbent and one with two following the 2020 Census redistricting. Four people — two from each party — hope to represent the district that otherwise next January will be vacant. Two Republicans and two Democrats filed to represent District...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
417
Followers
630
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy