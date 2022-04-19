Crossroads review of CS Partners reveals room for growth

Crossroads Charter Academy’s board of education recently gathered and reviewed its educational service provider information which revealed areas of potential for improvement both within the school system and with the review process itself. (Pioneer file photo)

BIG RAPIDS — A first for the district, Crossroads Charter Academy’s board of education recently gathered and reviewed its educational service provider, CS Partners.

The review of the data revealed areas of potential for improvement both within the school system and with the review process itself.

Educational Service Provider (ESP) means an educational management organization that has entered into a contract or agreement with the Academy Board for the operation or management of the Academy, in which a contract is submitted to the University Charter Schools Office Director.

Board member Angela Roman said she saw the school performance category in the report as too broad in some areas.

“I thought this category had way too much stuff, so it was hard for me,” Roman said. “The most important pieces to me also fit into this. I’m concerned about enrollment and retention, concerned about academic success, and concern about our curriculum implementation. Otherwise, our mission, vision, leadership, social media, public relations and support crisis communications are all in this communication piece.

“I think our Facebook page has had some significant good traction PR for the school,” she added. “We've had some good news and a lot of our students are doing awesome things in the community, and that's being showcased. So, I felt like I needed to weigh for the things in that section.”

As with many schools, Crossroads was hit hard by many of the issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought.

Board vice president James Swartzendruber expressed disappointment in the district’s performance overall.

“No matter what you say, we're below our goals and our standards when it comes down to it,” Swatzendruber said. “For you to say your meaningful performance, that's tough for me to do. You have to be treated at a greater rate than other schools.They're all under the same condition. I don't want to use COVID as an excuse, I'm sorry. I understand we have kids in, kids out, but other schools have the same thing. And we didn’t maintain the same growth as the rest of the schools.

“We did agree to change our educational model,” he added. “But I'll be honest with you, I'm not sure that is institutionalized in our schools, messiness. Everybody's measuring it the same way, but not everybody's teaching the same way. I think we have classrooms going this way, classrooms going that way. I know our student leaders are burdened with a tremendous amount of work. Our principal is still doing the same thing that two people do. They’re overburdened, unable to really curate a torch for the educational philosophy, crossroads.”

Among board members, there was agreement that there was some obscurity when it came to certain areas of the report, and working more closely with GVSU to clear up how data and ranking decisions are determined should be in the review process.

Nick Orlowski, director of school leadership with CS Partners, said he wants to see improvements in the review system and the school.

“My philosophy is I'm not comfortable coming into a place and telling them how to run until I've collected enough understanding of what's actually happening,” Orlowski said. “I feel comfortable sitting down and looking at what Grand Valley is really coming up with the plan. Then, it's a plan that there's accountability attached to it, and you can report to the board a clearer understanding of what metrics everybody values. I feel that we as a company haven't had an opportunity to give you good, valid, reliable data that reflects student performance.

Orlowski cited issues with the state’s testing system, which he sees as flawed.

“The results should be taken with a grain of salt, but they're not,” Orlowski said. “That's the reality we're in. The good news is there's nowhere to go but up, and the data we're going to present tonight in the board packet shows that the school is on its way up. I think as long as we keep that momentum going, a lot of these problems will solve themselves.

“It's the board's job to govern as you define school governance,” he added. "The clearer that picture is, the more that we're all on the same page with your expectations of not only our company but of the leadership team here, the better we'll be able to also show routinely some of those things.”

A NEW PROCESS

Being the first assessment of the district’s education service provider, the board was faced with taking on a new process entirely.

Board secretary Angela Roman said she sees the data as showing room for improvement.

“I think this is a great opportunity to have these really good conversations and discussions so that we can set these targets for next time,” Roman said. “We chose project-based learning to get a little bit away from standardized testing to make it more competency-based. I take that into consideration when I look at those test scores. I hope this conversation is going to continue, I think we're going to have an answer.”

Board president Laura Valette suggested taking a look at the board’s overall goals to ensure they are aligned with overcoming the challenges the district has faced, and what needs to be reworked to get improvements going.

Valette said the testing the state requires is also something to pay attention to, and setting monthly reviewed goals could be beneficial.

“What we do have are, I think, three strategic goals that the board set that are generic enough that they've carried on for more than one year,” Valette said. “I think they were set for five years ago, maybe even longer than that, but one is to be the highest performing school in our ISD and one is to be in the top 10% of state schools. To have goals like that, and then to say how is our (education service provider) going to tell us whether we met this goal or not.”

Orlowski told the board that there are plans to have members of the leadership team trained on strategic planning within the district.

Superintendent Ross Meads said his concern lies with improving the reputation and comparison of Crossroads Charter Academy with other districts.

“We're still getting used to working together,” Meads said. “Anytime you have a school that's been on self-manage as long as we have, and then you have an ESP that's used to going in and starting schools up, they're not used to working with the schools, and we're not working used to working with the ESP. There's been an adjustment period, but do I feel like today we are at the best place we have been since we entered an agreement with CS partners. Yes, I do.”

With time running long, the board then chose to continue the last details ESP review at another meeting, 5:30 p.m. May 11, where further discussion will occur on how the district will process suggesting and making changes.

For more information on CCA, visit the school’s website at www.ccabr.org .