Public Safety

Murder arrest after woman dies in fall from flats in Bristol

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats. Police were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, shortly before 00:30 BST on Tuesday by a member of...

www.bbc.com

