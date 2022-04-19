ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, CT

Route 69 re-opens in Bethany

By Ellie Stamp
BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 69 was closed in Bethany Tuesday morning as a fallen tree into the road blocking cars from crossing.

Eversource responded to the scene to clear the area.

No other information is avaliable at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.

