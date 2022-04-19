Route 69 re-opens in Bethany
BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 69 was closed in Bethany Tuesday morning as a fallen tree into the road blocking cars from crossing.
Eversource responded to the scene to clear the area.
No other information is avaliable at this time.
