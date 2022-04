VAR technology will be introduced in Scotland’s top flight next season after plans were almost unanimously backed by clubs.The video technology will be installed in every Scottish Premiership ground over the coming months and is expected to be available to assist referees after the World Cup in December.Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster told Sky Sports: “It’s been a long process, that’s for sure. We have been working with our colleagues at the Scottish FA and clubs for some while.“We chose not be early adopters of VAR technology, allowing some of the early problems with that technology to...

