ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Pot or not? Reed City revisits allowing marijuana businesses

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kva2Q_0fDL1dFL00
The Reed City city council will host two discussion sessions at 6 p.m., April 19 and 26, at city hall to consider options for allowing marijuana retail sales within the city limtis. (Pioneer file photo)

REED CITY — Some residents of Reed City have recently voiced their support of bringing marijuana businesses to the city and the city council has heard them.

City manager Rich Saladin told the Pioneer that the council has been in discussions regarding the possibility of opting into the sale and distribution of marijuana within the city limits for several weeks.

“It has come up in council a few times, so instead of just sitting on it, we decided we should explore it and look at all the options and revaluate it,” Saladin said. “We decided at the February council meeting that we would speak with our attorney about what direction we should go and how we might implement these businesses. She has worked with other municipalities in developing ordinances for marijuana.”

Saladin said the city council voted to opt out initially, and some of those council members that were against it are no longer on the council, so they wanted to revisit the idea and open up the discussion.

“Initially, I think it was more of a wait and see approach because it was still illegal at the federal level even though at the state level it was approved,” Saladin said. “So, they were waiting to see what was going on in Colorado and what was going to happen when Michigan approved it, how the taxes would work and all of that stuff.

“Reed City was a small municipality and there was some concern that if there was something that came along and there were penalties, that would hurt us financially, so that was part of the concern, as well,” he added.

Now that the state is two to three years into the process, "it’s probably not going to go away so it may be a good time to reevaluate the situation," he said.

“If you look at the ballot initiative in 2018, Reed City was not one that overwhelmingly supported that initiative, but now that we have seen what has happened in BR, and Evart and Cadillac and those communities around us, we think it is time for the city to revisit it,” Saladin said.  “So, we are going to open it up for discussion and see what options are there.”

Council discussed revisiting the resolution prohibiting marijuana establishments in the city limits in early 2020, and some board members expressed concerns about the negative impact it might have on the community.

Council member Trevor Guiles said at the time that he had done research on the impact on a community when a provisioning center was opened and found evidence that hospitalizations for marijuana-related addictions increased within a one-mile radius of a facility and income levels for the community decreased.

Board members also discussed the possible additional revenue the city might receive if they allowed marijuana retail sales in the city limits, and how that could benefit the city.

Earlier this year, council member Nate Bailey brought up the topic again, saying a lot of the issue is about increased crime, but in looking at surrounding communities that doesn’t seem to be the case.

He said he has spoken with law enforcement officers in the surrounding communities that allow marijuana sales and they have found that, as far as crime relates to the illegal selling of marijuana, the numbers have gone down.

Bailey has said he would want to draft an ordinance modeled after ordinances that other municipalities have implemented successfully and will be looking at surrounding communities to get insight into that process.

“I think it's incredibly important for the residents and community stakeholders to join in the discussion,” he said.

Council has scheduled two work sessions to discuss the different scenarios and about what opting in would entail, about possible zoning requirements and if it will require a voter initiative or just council approval, Saladin said.

“These next two meetings will answer some of those questions about how we go about it and what is the best way forward,” he said.

The work sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m, April 19 and 26, at City Hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City, and are open to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Neshoba Democrat

City set to discuss medical marijuana vote

Philadelphia alderman plan to discuss the new medical marijuana law at their first meeting in April. The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act went into effect on Feb. 2 and municipalities have 90 days after that date to opt-out of the act in whole or in parts. Last week the board received...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Reed City, MI
Business
WAND TV

Taylorville City Council passes ordinance to allow dispensaries

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Marijuana#City Hall#The City Council
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit City Council debates marijuana ordinance

DETROIT – Michiganders voted to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2018. However, as it stands three-plus years later, the city of Detroit still doesn’t have a finalized plan for businesses to sell it. It’s been caught up in court battles over who should be allowed to profit from...
DETROIT, MI
WNDU

Michigan to award $42 million to cities that sell retail marijuana

(WNDU) - The state of Michigan has made another pot payment. This time more than $42 million dollars is headed to cities, villages, townships, and counties that receive money for every licensed retail store and micro-business they have. In Berrien County, the city of Buchanan received over $282,000 dollars. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
417
Followers
630
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy