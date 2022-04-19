ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan resident charged with trespassing after being banned from village business

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
The Penn Yan Police Department reports the arrest of a 30-year-old village resident after a trespass investigation. Edward...

FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man arrested stealing from local business

Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Gregory T. Kircherer, 57, of Penn Yan for petit larceny. The larcenies took place on four separate dates in March at a local business in Penn Yan.
Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Welfare check leads to drug arrest in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation. According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out […]
Two men arrested for stealing cars in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County have been arrested after police said they each stole a vehicle in separate incidents, one in February, and one late last week. Ezeakle Wydra, 41, was arrested early in the morning on April 17 in connection to a carjacking from two months ago. The Village of Bath Police […]
Police: Meth found in car of passed-out man

ROME - A quantity of methamphetamine was discovered after a Rome man was found passed out in a vehicle on Kossuth Street Friday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an officer on patrol spotted Casey J. Seamans, 42, slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked...
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

