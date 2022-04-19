ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball reaches 30th year; raised more than $1 billion for NC education

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qteV_0fDL1UFg00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Powerball is celebrating the big 3-0 this week.

Ticket sales for the game started 30 years ago on April 19, 1992, according to officials. And North Carolina started taking part on May 30, 2006, after the North Carolina Education Lottery started two months earlier.

Since the state joined, “the game has produced $2.76 billion in ticket sales in North Carolina alone. From those sales, the game has raised more than $1.1 billion for education programs in the state,” officials said in a release.

“Happy birthday to Powerball,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “No game has produced bigger dreams in North Carolina than the Powerball game. We’ve seen players win jackpots as high as $344 million and the biggest win of all comes with the $1 billion raised for education.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Lucky lady: Nash woman hits ANOTHER big lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Nc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Powerball
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
LOTTERY
CBS 17

CBS 17

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy