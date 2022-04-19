Powerball reaches 30th year; raised more than $1 billion for NC education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Powerball is celebrating the big 3-0 this week.

Ticket sales for the game started 30 years ago on April 19, 1992, according to officials. And North Carolina started taking part on May 30, 2006, after the North Carolina Education Lottery started two months earlier.

Since the state joined, “the game has produced $2.76 billion in ticket sales in North Carolina alone. From those sales, the game has raised more than $1.1 billion for education programs in the state,” officials said in a release.

“Happy birthday to Powerball,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “No game has produced bigger dreams in North Carolina than the Powerball game. We’ve seen players win jackpots as high as $344 million and the biggest win of all comes with the $1 billion raised for education.”

