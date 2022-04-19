ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

An Apology to the Puffy Shirt

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Sf3p_0fDL1Jmv00

It has a place in the Smithsonian. It’s been on multiple Mr Darcy’s. Most recently, Anthony Bridgerton of the eponymous Netflix serious pulled himself out of the water in one made of a material that could just barely be classified as fabric.

It’s the white linen puffy shirt, and it could finally be having its proper moment.

The puffy shirt, or poet shirt, is mostly viewed as a period piece staple, whether that’s regency-era England or on Orlando Bloom in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Bridgerton Season Two’s release in March of this year has inspired many a thirst trap Tik Tok and Twitter freak-out dedicated to the puffy shirt. Bridgerton Costume Designer Sophia Canale said that Anthony’s wet puffy scene in the Netflix series was inspired by Colin Firth’s dip in the pond in the BBC 1995 Pride and Prejudice mini series, saying that “Whenever you see that kind of Regency man, everyone’s automatically going to go to [Firth as Mr. Darcy] because it’s such a famous scene.” They apparently even tested the fabric to get it as see through as possible.

The linen puffy shirt has never fully disappeared from our screens, large or small, but its most famous role was the one that mocked its existence in the first place: Seinfeld’s second episode of the fifth season, ‘The Puffy Shirt’, from 1993. Jerry doesn’t properly hear Kramer’s girlfriend Leslie’s request for him to wear her design on a talk show and agrees, and comes out in what can only be described as a heap of doily fabric. Two years before Firth’s Mr Darcy causes Elizabeth Bennett’s heart to stop when they run into each other at his estate, Kramer tries to convince Jerry to wear a puffy shirt by saying that the pirate-inspired look will be “the new look for the ‘90s”

Kramer: You’re gonna be the first pirate!

Jerry: But I don’t want to be a pirate!

‘The Puffy Shirt’, Seinfeld Season Five, Episode Two

Later, on the talk show, Jerry confesses that he feels “ridiculous in it, and I think it’s the stupidest shirt I’ve ever seen, to be perfectly honest with you.” Leslie is mortified, and the show continues without another puffy shirt in sight for the rest of its run. The poet shirt, beloved by pop artists like Meat Loaf and Duran Duran, was declared dead by the series.

Seinfeld’s early ‘90s fashion perspective was taking a glaring look at the New Romantic subgenre in mens fashion that was popularized in the 1980s. Part David Bowie and part Flock of Seagulls, New Romantic fashion was inspired by Lord Byron and the musical Cabaret; that included puffy shirts and eyeliner on men before it was mainstream. But in Jerry and Kramer’s 1993, the puffy shirt was already losing its “cool” edge and instead looked, well, lame.

In one retrospective on the episode from Decider in 2018, the author writes that “There’s one major reason why the puffy shirt is still just as funny today as it was 25 years ago: Leslie was absolutely horrible at predicting fashion trends. The puffy shirt did not come into fashion, it was never the style, and it still isn’t the style.”

But that’s not necessarily true. The puffy shirt found its way back into mainstream fashion again and again, just maybe not as in as puffy a version as the Seinfeld one. After the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the early 2000s, clothing designer Jean Paul Gaultier released his Spring 2008 pirates inspired collection. Harry Styles rocked a (purposefully) see-through black variation of the puffy shirt on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019. Shows like Bridgerton have inspired more Regency-adjacent clothing on runways, from empire waist dresses on women, to ready-to-wear corset tops. As more androgynous men’s fashion becomes the norm, romantic-era clothing is becoming a common silhouette to see in high fashion, celebrity culture, and out and about.

Shirts similar (albeit, maybe slightly less puffy) have popped up in summer fashion advice for men, along with other New Romantic-inspired pieces: instead of a totally puffy shirt, what about a breezier linen top a la Call Me By Your Name, which has been used for menswear summer inspiration since its release in 2017. On the Spring/Summer 22 runways this year, longer dust coats (hello, Mr Darcy walking through a field in 2005) and more traditionally feminine fabrics like lace and ruffles were featured on the catwalk by designers like Loewe and Comme des Garçons.

Seinfeld itself has become a cultural staple and a source of fashion inspiration today, whether that’s Jerry’s light wash jeans or Kramer’s printed button downs. ‘The Puffy Shirt’ episode is a reminder of how circular fashion trends can be, even if that circle starts in the 1810s in Yorkshire, and finds a new place to shine on this years’ fashion week runways. Jerry might not have wanted to be the first pirate, but now you can live out your own pirate/romance hero/Mr Darcy dreams in a puffy shirt of your own. (Just try not to get it too wet)

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Tombs Below Notre-Dame Cathedral Floor

As it turns out, the future of Notre-Dame Cathedral involves a journey into its past. As part of the ambitious plans to have the historic building reopened by 2024, a host of repairs and renovations are now underway — and, as The Guardian reports, a group of archaeologists has found some intriguing artifacts located less than a foot below the surface.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Meat Loaf
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gives ‘American Song Contest’ the Cold Shoulder in Edgy Leather Dress & Booties

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson debuted her edgiest look yet while for the second week of “American Song Contest” in  Universal City, Calif., yesterday. The “Stronger” musician posed on the red carpet in a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette that created a plunging neckline. Complete with a wrapped top and skirt, puffed sleeves and buckled shoulder straps, the outfit was utterly edgy. Clarkson finished her rock n’ roll ensemble with gold earrings, as well as sheer black tights. Completing the “American Idol” winner’s look was a set of matching black ankle booties. The style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#The Puffy Shirt#Fashion Design#Fashion Week#Smithsonian#Twitter#Regency
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump In Cropped White Shirt While Twinning With Joe Jonas: Photos

Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in an open white shirt while enjoying a casual stroll with hubby Joe Jonas in LA. If their fashion choices are any hint as to how they’ll handle a new baby, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like they’re sure to be on exactly the same page. The husband-and-wife duo, who are currently expecting their second child together, adorably twinned in matching white shirts and casual pants during a recent daytime stroll in LA. In a cropped white button-down, Sophie showed off her growing baby bump as she stuck close to Joe on their relaxing walk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Netflix
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blooms in Strapless Rosette Gown and Sky-High Platforms for Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high style for a night out — specifically, to Chanel’s pre-Oscars party — with hairstylist Aaron Light in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The “Guilty Party” star posed at home with Light and her cat, Clive, wearing a strapless Kamilla Purshie gown. The floor-length number featured a slim-fitting white floor-length skirt, complete with a side slit with black lining. Giving the look added elegance and drama was an oversized black and white rosette atop its bodice. Beckinsale allowed the floral appliqué to make the greatest statement, simply accessorizing with sparkly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 20 Best Flared Jeans That Offer a Modern Take on ‘70s Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. From ultra-glam disco to effortless boho and punk rock, the ’70s remain one of the most eclectic, boundary-breaking and sought-after fashion decades of all time. So, it’s no surprise that style influences from that era keep coming back in fashion— including in 2022. Sky-high platforms, crochet pieces, mini skirts and yes, even flared jeans are everywhere — from the runways to the red carpet to TikTok — bringing on a slight ‘70s resurgence...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Dances in Matching Athleisure Sweatsuit & High-Top Sneakers at Home

Click here to read the full article. Ciara returned to sporty style to show off her dance moves. In a new Instagram Reel, the “1, 2 Step” singer grooved in a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants by All Human Nation. Each piece featured green and white graphic logo accents, creating a minimalist printed set. Ciara accessorized to dress the athleisure up, pairing it with a black leather baseball cap, white socks, sparkly stud earrings and numerous gold bracelets. “Takin Care of My Mentals = JOY,” she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Completing Ciara’s look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy