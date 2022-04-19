ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, assigned new Public Information Officer

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H, announces the following reassignment effective April 1, 2022. Sergeant Shane M. Hux, Troop H, has been selected as the new Public...

