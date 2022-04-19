OBITUARY: William ‘Billy Ray’ Floyd

With heavy hearts, we announce that Morris Fort Gower, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth Helen Gower. Throughout his life, his integrity and the love of family drove his every decision. He was a devout Christian and a member of Hillcrest Methodist Church. He was a devoted employee of Thompson Machinery Company for 40 years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, had a love of sports, enjoyed bowling and the outdoors.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO