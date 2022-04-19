ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

OBITUARY: William 'Billy Ray' Floyd

By Jen Haley
 2 days ago
Mr. William 'Billy Ray' Floyd of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, he was 69 years old. He was born in Franklin,...

Williamson Source

OBITUARY: John Morris Shelton Jr.

John Morris Shelton, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 in Williamson County, Tennessee. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on June 26th, 1954, and was 67 years old. John was an avid collector and car enthusiast who loved his family. Visitation will be 4:30 pm till 7:00 pm...
PULASKI, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Jarman Bennett

Mrs. Barbara Jarman Bennett of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 92 years old. She was a long-time resident of Franklin building her life here with her three children and an active member of Berry's Chapel Church of Christ. She worked for World Book for 35 years and loved traveling with her brother after retirement.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: David Eugene Carter

Mr. David Eugene Carter, age 72, husband of Sandra Carter, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence. Born on June 28, 1949, in Davidson County, David was the son of the late John Gambel Carter, Sr., and the late Martha Riley Carter.
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Morris Fort Gower

With heavy hearts, we announce that Morris Fort Gower, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth Helen Gower. Throughout his life, his integrity and the love of family drove his every decision. He was a devout Christian and a member of Hillcrest Methodist Church. He was a devoted employee of Thompson Machinery Company for 40 years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, had a love of sports, enjoyed bowling and the outdoors.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: James Robert ‘Bobby’ Waters

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, James Robert "Bobby" Waters, age 72, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Bobby was born on July 15, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee to Hugh and Louise Waters and was the youngest of three children. Bobby served his country for 6-years in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Danny’ Thomas Hellard

Daniel (Danny) Thomas Hellard, 69 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away into the Lords Care on Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, George & Edna Hellard & brother Michael Hellard. Daniel (Danny) Hellard was born in...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Lynn Marie Mason

It was with peace and grace that Lynn Marie Mason passed beyond this world and earned her angel wings on Friday, April 15, 2022, from her longtime home in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 65. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 22, 1957, daughter to the late...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: April 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
