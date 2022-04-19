Two Day Closure Planned for Sievers Road Starting Tomorrow

With the arrival of Spring, and Summer not too far away, temperatures are starting to rise to the point where more of us will be heading outside to enjoy the great outdoors. One popular way of doing that is to hop on an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and zip down backroads, cut through open fields, or navigate your way through the numerous wooded areas and forests Indiana has to offer. But, what about main roads, like the type you and I live on? Is it legal to ride your four-wheeler, Gator, or other off-road vehicles on those?

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO