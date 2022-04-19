Menehune Road to close for repairs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Motorists in Marin County should avoid Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema because firefighters are still on the scene of a knocked-down fire that destroyed a home early Saturday, a battalion chief said. One lane of Shoreline Highway, also known as State Route 1, is closed […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another road in Douglas County will be shutting down as crews replace a bridge over the Kaskaskia River. County Road 1450N between County Roads 530E and 600E will be shutting down on Monday at 7 a.m. The bridge carrying CR 1450N over the Kaskaskia will be completely removed and a […]
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 in Pike County will close on Thursday, March 31. The closure will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Main Street to Canal Street in both directions. Crews will make water main repairs to Highway 51. Drivers […]
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Cove Road in Weirton is filled with many potholes, making it an uneasy and uneven drive for anyone coming up or down it. "Driving up and down this hill it's atrocious,” resident Karen Harris said. “It's terrible, just terrible." Harris frequently drives up and...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will be closed this week or see lane closures as construction and repairs either begin or continue from last week. Stanford Avenue between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road is closing on Monday while Ameren crews relocate a gas main. That stretch of Stanford is expected to […]
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Greenwood Road in Hanover County is closed due to pipe failure. The closure is between Ashland Road and Winns Church Road. The closure will be in place until further notice. Drivers can use the following detours:. Eastbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) –...
Comments / 0