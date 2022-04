Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black stumped for votes on Monday in Albany at Blackbeard's restaurant in the first of three stops in Dougherty County. Black is one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the May 24 primary to challenge incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in November. He identified immigration and inflation as the top two issues he is stressing on the campaign trail.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO