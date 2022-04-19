ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, TN

Watch now: Bloomingdale Baptist Church hosts 'Journey to the Cross'

By STAFF
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomingdale Baptist Church brought the story of Easter to...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

State Street Baptist Church welcomes new shrine temple

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - History was made in the city of Bowling Green earlier today at State Street Baptist Church. The event, which was held at the church, was in affiliation with Prince Hall Masons. Members of the Prince Hall Masons number 247 received their Charter. Multiple members of the South Central Kentucky Community joined together to honor the occasion.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Niles Daily Star

First Baptist Church to host gospel singer John Schindler

NILES — John Schindler, gospel singer, will be in concert at First Baptist Church,. 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. John Schindler is a gifted communicator of God’s grace and love through song. His music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bloomingdale, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stoney Creek Baptist Church celebrating 200 years of service today

ELIZABETHTON — This March has been a special time for the Stoney Creek Baptist Church. The church was organized on March 9, 1822, so the church is celebrating 200 years of existence this month. The church is celebrating the event this Sunday, inviting former members and other friends to come and celebrate with the congregation during morning worship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Church giving away crosses in support of Elizabethton crosses

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton church is giving away crosses so people can show their support for the three crosses on Lynn Mountain that an organization wants the city to remove. Hunter Memorial Baptist Church is building 4-foot tall wooden crosses for people to place in their yards. It comes after the Freedom From […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WCJB

Vinyard Church is hosting a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville. Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk. They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Easter#Cross
KXII.com

Little City Baptist Church serving food, drinks for those in need

LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado. They’ve partnered with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief who has been preparing food in their mobile kitchen unit in Madill while the church’s power was out. Members of the disaster relief group would then bring it to the church for them to serve.
MADILL, OK
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold open house on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park usually has its annual plant auction at Sycamore Shoals scheduled for this time of year, but the event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to unexpected circumstances. “Knowing so many people look forward to the annual plant auction at Sycamore Shoals,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, 100 years, 4 months and 15 days, formerly of Scott Co., VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2022 at American House Assisted Living, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Kingsport Times-News

Quilt Ministry covers recipients with prayers

KINGSPORT — In a time of need, a quilt can provide much comfort …. That was the premise of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s decision to start a Quilt Ministry five years ago. Since that time in 2017, four to seven ladies have worked a collective 60 hours a week to create quilts of beauty. The quilts are gifted to people in need, providing emotional support.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy