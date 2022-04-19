Watch now: Bloomingdale Baptist Church hosts 'Journey to the Cross'

LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado. They’ve partnered with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief who has been preparing food in their mobile kitchen unit in Madill while the church’s power was out. Members of the disaster relief group would then bring it to the church for them to serve.

MADILL, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO