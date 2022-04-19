ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Trending warmer

By Stephanie Mead
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with plenty of clouds. We should see sunshine today with decreasing clouds through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 50s....

www.wishtv.com

