More tourists taking to the seas in 2022

By Michael Salerno, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

The floating cities are repopulating. Cruise travel is bouncing back, just months after the omicron variant of COVID-19 elevated cruising concerns. AAA, the Auto Club Group, recently announced that its cruise...

cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

11 Sailings Canceled for Princess Cruise Ship, Return to Service is Delayed

Princess Cruises has announced that it has canceled 11 sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer out of Los Angeles, California. It means that the cruise ship will not be resuming guest operations until mid-September 2022. Sapphire Princess Cancellations. The cruise line has made the decision to cancel multiple sailings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

One of World’s Largest Cruise Ships to Be Featured in TV Show

Royal Caribbean International’s popular Harmony of the Seas cruise ship will be featured in two upcoming episodes of “Cruising with Susan Calman,” a popular travel show that explores first-hand experiences with the Scottish comedian and television presenter. The episodes will explore various Mediterranean ports of call, as well as all the ship has to offer.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Itinerary Changes for Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests of several changes that will affect guests booked on cruises onboard four different ships on eleven sailings. The changes come after a range of itinerary changes in the last couple of months as ships are repositioned in other cruise areas. The current round of...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey

Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

Cruise line private islands generally just offer a beach, maybe a few beach activities, perhaps a kiddie play area, various bars, and a BBQ-style lunch. That's what Carnival Cruises Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report offer.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Cancels Sailing to Canada Due to Dry Dock Preparations

Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to shorten the current sailing of Caribbean Princess by four days and disembark passengers in San Francisco, rather than continuing on to Vancouver, due to dry dock needs requiring more time than initially planned. Guests on board are being assisted with travel home and offered compensation for the shortened itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Advisory for Unvaccinated Going Ashore for Two Destinations

In a letter to guests booked on a cruise, the cruise line announced that the most recent port to welcome guests, the Cayman Islands, which only started receiving ships this week, and Bermuda, have that unvaccinated guests will not be allowed ashore. Advisory on Two Ports for Unvaccinated Guests. Carnival...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Two Luxury Cruise Ships to Undergo Complete Transformation

Oceania Cruises has announced upcoming renovations for two ships, Riviera and Marina, with stem-to-stern updates and upgrades that will render both Oceania-class vessels better-than-new. This will be the cruise line’s most ambitious OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiative to date, transforming public spaces and reimaging every suite and stateroom. Updates for...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Only Large U.S. Flagged Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America, the only large U.S. flagged cruise ship, has resumed cruises. Pride of America offers week long sailings around Hawaii and is NCL’s 15th cruise ship to return to service. Pride of America’s itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai, allowing for more...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Are Four Major Cruise Lines in Trouble After Sailing to Cuba?

What seemed like a significant moneymaker back in 2015 could be a very costly exercise for major cruise companies such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and MSC Cruises. A controversial ruling from a Miami federal judge stated that the cruise companies engaged in “prohibited tourism”...
MIAMI, FL

