Godfrey, IL

TNI to host Family Fun Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Family Fun Day at The Nature Institute in Godfrey is coming up at the end of the month. On Saturday,...

Z107.3

Hermon Will Host Fun Masquerade Ball This Saturday

Find your fanciest attire and a mask to match to help raise money for a great local cause near Bangor. Hermon will be the backdrop for a special night of fundraising at Morgan Hill Event Center as a local nonprofit puts on a Masquerade Ball this Saturday. Masquerade for Awareness...
HERMON, ME
The Telegraph

Hundreds hunt bright colored eggs in Bethalto

BETHALTO - The Easter Bunny had no trouble finding Bethalto on Saturday. Hundreds of youngsters and their parents gathered in Central Park for the annual Bethalto Rotary Club/Lifebrook Church community egg hunt. There were plenty of games and activities available leading up to the big event. At noon, the siren sounded and excited children scoured the grounds, leaving nary a colored egg unfound in their quest for Easter treats.
BETHALTO, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Homecoming returns to celebrate Glen Carbon's 130-year anniversary

The Village of Glen Carbon will celebrate its 130-year Anniversary at Homecoming, which happens Father's Day Weekend, June 17 and 18 in Miner Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Homecoming is expected to draw crowds to celebrate good music, food, entertainment and community spirit.  There is still availability for vendors interested in participating in this year's Homecoming, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Various levels of sponsorships and vendor information are available by visiting the "Homecoming" tab on the Village of Glen Carbon's website. Friday, the events start at 5 p.m. while Saturday morning kicks off with a parade, which will march up South Main Street and end near Karma on Main. One of the planned activities for kids on both days will be a pair of climbing walls. There should be at least 10 to 15 vendor booths.
GLEN CARBON, IL
