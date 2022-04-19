ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State launches new tourism campaign

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverbend is featured prominently in a promotional video for Illinois' new tourism marketing campaign "Middle of Everything."...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois becomes the “Middle of Everything”

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) kicked off the state’s new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” and they are using Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress, and New York Times best-selling author, Jane Lynch, to help advertise the initiative. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senator Durbin speaks about federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New federal funding will go towards some major improvements in the stateline. The funding was secured in the “Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations” bill. Senator Dick Durbin made a stop at Bradley University in Peoria Tuesday. Nearly $1 million will go to the school to held address the nursing shortage. Some […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
WCIA

$1.8B back to IL taxpayers: Gov. Pritzker signs 2023 state budget

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed the recently passed 2023 state budget into law, which includes direct checks to Illinois families. Pritzker signed the budget at a 10 a.m. event Tuesday at Chicago State University where he also discussed many of the perceived benefits to Illinoisans at a time he is running for reelection. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Riverbend#Golden Globe
Telegraph

5 things to know about morel mushroom hunting

Edible morel mushrooms are found on forest floors in Illinois. They offer chefs and home cooks a natural flavor boost. Here's how to spot real morel mushrooms and avoid mistakes. 1. When to harvest morel mushrooms. April is the typical month associated with morel hunting in Illinois, according to the...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy