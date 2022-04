The state is getting closer to having marijuana rights in our constitution. The effort is moving forward and could be decided by Oklahomans this November. On Tuesday, the State Supreme Court ruled that State Questions 818 and 819 are legally sufficient for submission to Oklahomans for voting. Meaning, this November you could be voting on an amendment to add medical and recreational marijuana to the Oklahoma constitution.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO