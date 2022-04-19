ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

EastGate Farmer’s Market starts today

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers markets saw a resurgence in the Riverbend about a decade ago, and you can add another local community to the list of those...

www.advantagenews.com

The Telegraph

New farmer's market draws large crowd

EAST ALTON - On Tuesday, a new farmers market debuted in East Alton. In March, Woody Peterson, owner of Peterson's Family Farms in East Alton, announced plans to coordinate the East Alton Farmer's Market 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday from April 19 through Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Eastgate Plaza, 625 Eastgate Shopping Center (near the AMC Eastgate Theater). "I talked to Todd Kennedy (of Eastgate Plaza) and asked if I could set a market up," Peterson said in March. "And he was all for it."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Prep continues for Charlie's to re-open

WOOD RIVER -- Charlie's Drive-In, at 762 N. Wood River Ave., continues to prepare to open in early May, possibly May 4. The new owner, Chastity Niemeyer, is planning to open with the same menu items and service. Niemeyer announced on her facebook page in mid March that she was planning on re-opening the landmark eatery soon.
NBC Chicago

This Small Illinois Town Just Sold a $1 Million Powerball Ticket

This little town on the Illinois River may only have a population of around 5,000, but a gas station there sold a very big lottery ticket Saturday night. Huge, in fact: According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million wining Powerball ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at the Circle K at 291 Main St. in Marseilles, Illinois.
MARSEILLES, IL
5 On Your Side

Automaker to invest $109M in St. Louis-area plant

TROY, Mo. — Toyota said Tuesday it will invest $109 million in its cylinder-head plant in Troy, Missouri. The money will fund new equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads on three production lines, the company said. The 550,000-square-foot plant, in Lincoln County, currently has the capacity to annually build over 3 million cylinder heads, officials said Tuesday in a press release.
TROY, MO
The Telegraph

Work advancing on Edwardsville facility

EDWARDSVILLE - Work is advancing on an 800,000-square-foot  distribution facility being built by Contegra Construction Co. at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville. The speculative distribution warehouse being built for EQT Exeter is expected to be completed this fall at 5710 Inner Park Drive, Edwardsville. The facility, being constructed of tilt-up concrete panels, will feature 146 dock doors and four drive-through doors. It will be topped by a thermoplastic polyolefin roof and feature a specialized HVAC system with multiple exhaust fans and louvers to recirculate fresh air every hour.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Annie Malone Parade makes way back to Market Street May 15

The Annie Malone May Day Parade will again be live with lots of color when it returns to its downtown route on Market Street at 1 p.m. Sunday May 15, 2022. Nike has announced it is donating $25,000, making it the parade’s Platinum Title Sponsor. Midwest BankCentre is also a sponsor.
LIFESTYLE
The Telegraph

Morel fans flock to Grafton

GRAFTON — The porcelain sculpture said it all: “There’s a fungus among us.”. That fungus is the coveted morel mushroom, and it was the quest of those who gathered Saturday at Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton for the second annual Great Mushroom Hunt, a combination of vendors, art, children’s activities and woodland search for fungal gold.
GRAFTON, IL
FOX2Now

Gioia’s Deli to open third location on April 25

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A beloved staple on The Hill is expanding once again in St. Louis County. Beginning Monday, April 25, people in and around Maryland Heights can order takeout from Gioia’s Deli in their neck of the woods. The deli is opening a walk-up window at 11855 Adie Road and offering the same menu for customers.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

10 St. Louis Area Edibles That Will Blow Your Mind

It's a golden era for cannabis edibles, a time when famed chefs are getting into a market previously reserved for sketchy guys with goatees. And while the edibles of yesteryear regularly incapacitated us for hours or days, today's products are clearly labeled and, for the most part, accurately dosed. Then...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gioia’s Deli expands to Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local sandwich shop will expand its business to Maryland Heights. Gioia’s Deli’s walk-up window will open up on Monday, April 25, located at 11855 Adie Rd. Their hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Customers can order online, order for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Homecoming returns to celebrate Glen Carbon's 130-year anniversary

The Village of Glen Carbon will celebrate its 130-year Anniversary at Homecoming, which happens Father's Day Weekend, June 17 and 18 in Miner Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Homecoming is expected to draw crowds to celebrate good music, food, entertainment and community spirit.  There is still availability for vendors interested in participating in this year's Homecoming, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Various levels of sponsorships and vendor information are available by visiting the "Homecoming" tab on the Village of Glen Carbon's website. Friday, the events start at 5 p.m. while Saturday morning kicks off with a parade, which will march up South Main Street and end near Karma on Main. One of the planned activities for kids on both days will be a pair of climbing walls. There should be at least 10 to 15 vendor booths.
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is 4/20, also known as Weed Day, and a couple of local businesses have specials in honor of the annual event. Mission Taco Joint is teaming up with the dispensary Proper Cannabis. They will hand out a limited number of GMO tacos. The restaurant’s popular portobello mushroom taco has been renamed […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

