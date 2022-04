The chair of Made.com has said the online furniture retailer has already witnessed customers changing their buying habits as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.Industry veteran Susanne Given told the PA news agency that shoppers have “held back” their spending recently due to concerns over inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.She said the retailer is prioritising growing its market share this year amid predictions that overall retail sales will decline as people prioritise energy bills and other essential spending.The macroeconomic backdrop means that, however big a customer’s budget, they are thinking about spendingSusanne Given. Made.com“The customer has definitely held back...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO