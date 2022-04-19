ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After Years of Failure on Gun Control, Democrats Push More Police Funding

By Akela Lacy
The Intercept
The Intercept
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to double the number of subway cops. He had already sent an additional 1,000 officers belowground in February, in response to reports of crimes on the subway, to patrol platforms...

theintercept.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IMMIGRATION
The Intercept

Kathy Hochul Is Ready to Spend Millions on New Police Surveillance

In January, when New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his highly publicized inaugural “blueprint” to combat gun violence, it set the stage for political commotion. His plans for ramped up policing — including new gun detection technology, increased patrols, and the redeployment of a notorious plainclothes unit — have drawn condemnation from advocates and activists, and praise from mainstream pundits, fueling the ongoing debate over cops’ role in communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ras Baraka
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Police Shooting#Guns#Police Brutality#Gun Violence Archive#Democrats
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams wants cannabis on NYCHA rooftops. The feds aren’t on board.

Mayor Eric Adams’ vision of erecting cannabis greenhouses on top of New York City’s public housing buildings has run into a significant obstacle: The federal government. At an April 9 panel discussion in Albany, Adams said his team was exploring whether the city could allow cannabis cultivation on the rooftops of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The idea, he said, would be to employ NYCHA residents to staff and oversee the greenhouses as the state continues to roll out its recreational marijuana program for adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thetrace.org

A Grim Gun Violence Protest on Capitol Hill

NEW from THE TRACE: The return of the machine gun. For decades, fully automatic weapons were expensive and rarely used in crimes. Auto sears, which can cost less than $20 online, have changed that. From 2017 to 2021, the number of federal prosecutions involving the conversion devices jumped from 10 to 83, according to our exclusive analysis of court filings. Our investigation with VICE News found over 260 cases filed in the last five years, including robberies, assaults, and murders, with over 1,000 auto sears recovered, data not previously compiled by the government. “They’re one of the scariest things we’ve dealt with since I became an agent,” one ATF veteran told Alain Stephens, The Trace’s West Coast Correspondent. You can read more of his investigation here.
PROTESTS
The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy